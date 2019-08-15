ARAKI, John November 11, 1958 - July 29, 2019 Born and raised in Richmond, B.C. John passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a hard fought battle with cancer. John will be deeply missed by his parents Mitsuyoshi and Keiko; siblings Steve, Chris (Liz); Emi (Jim); Niece Amanda; Nephews Ryan, Michael, Bradley, Julian. John was recently reunited with his children Jonathan and Mika after 24 years, A dream come true. A Celebration of Life to be held August 22, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Steveston Seine Net Loft.
Published in The Richmond News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019