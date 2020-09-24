1/1
John E. P. Wilson
September 20, 1951 - August 30, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of John Wilson announces his passing after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his son Graham (2001). John is survived by his wife Barbara-Jane (nee Munro), his daughter Julie (Brock Hayes), and his two much loved grandchildren Colin and Ronan. John leaves a large family who hold cherished memories of time spent together. John and Barb moved to West Richmond in 1984. John worked for Health Canada for 30 years, and his retirement was spent travelling and enjoying being active outdoors. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations, committed to sustaining nature's balance: Pacific Salmon Foundation, Sharing Farm Society, Ancient Forest Alliance.

Published in Richmond News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
