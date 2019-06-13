Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis BOUZEK. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

BOUZEK, John Francis June 22, 1925 - May 29, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John (Jack) Francis Bouzek. Jack passed peacefully in his sleep at Richmond Hospital on May 29th, 2019. Born in London, England to John and Barbara Bouzek. Along with his parents and brothers, Jack moved to Canada in 1928. They came on the SS Regina and quickly settled in Stewart, BC. He enlisted and served as a Sargent in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1943 - 1946. After his military service concluded, Jack worked with Canada Customs and Immigration, beginning in 1946, until his retirement in 1982. Jack married his sweetheart, Joyce, in 1949 in Stewart, BC. Together they raised 3 children, William (Heather), Glenn (Norma), and Barbara (Ray). The family moved to Ocean Falls, BC in 1958 before settling into Richmond, BC in 1961. Jack was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Joseph and Victor. He was quite proud to know that he lived a long full life, full of love and fond memories. We are confident that they are enjoying each other's company once again. He is survived by his wife Joyce, children and their spouses, grandchildren, Rob, Robert, Bryan, Hayley, and Raeleena and their spouses. He was a family man who was constantly surrounded by friends that became family. He took great pride in his grandchildren and would always make sure to have a cookie or sweet ready for them at all times. In lieu of flowers, we would please ask for a donation sent to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation is his memory. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Garry Point Park, Richmond. Please visit







