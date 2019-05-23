John Hanson (May 24, 1941 - May 11, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hanson.
Obituary

John Hanson

May 24, 1941 (Glasgow, Scotland) - May 11, 2019 (Richmond, BC)

With deep sadness, we announce John's peaceful passing at home in Richmond, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Fiona (Brian), Ruth (Bill), and Jennifer (Paul); brother, Edward (Margaret); sister, Celia (Tom); sisters-in-law, Anna and Elizabeth; and his beloved grandchildren, Claire, Robbie, Ailie, and Parker.

The family expresses sincere thanks to Dr. Agnes Kliber and Dr. Don Faulkner for their dedication and exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at Richmond Presbyterian Church, 7111 No. 2 Road, on Saturday, June 8, at 2 pm. Donations gratefully accepted to Richmond Presbyterian Church or to Lung Research at VGH Hospital Foundation "John Hanson".

vghfoundation.ca/john-hanson
Published in The Richmond News from May 23 to June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.