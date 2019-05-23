Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hanson. View Sign Obituary

John Hanson



May 24, 1941 (Glasgow, Scotland) - May 11, 2019 (Richmond, BC)



With deep sadness, we announce John's peaceful passing at home in Richmond, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Fiona (Brian), Ruth (Bill), and Jennifer (Paul); brother, Edward (Margaret); sister, Celia (Tom); sisters-in-law, Anna and Elizabeth; and his beloved grandchildren, Claire, Robbie, Ailie, and Parker.



The family expresses sincere thanks to Dr. Agnes Kliber and Dr. Don Faulkner for their dedication and exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at Richmond Presbyterian Church, 7111 No. 2 Road, on Saturday, June 8, at 2 pm. Donations gratefully accepted to Richmond Presbyterian Church or to Lung Research at VGH Hospital Foundation "John Hanson".



vghfoundation.ca/john-hanson

