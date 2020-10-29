1/1
John Patrick (Chip) Lum
October 30, 1933 - October 09, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of John (Chip) Patrick Lum announces his unexpected passing on October 9, 2020, at the age of 86. He passed peacefully in his sleep. John was born in Steveston, BC. He was predeceased by his brothers, Vincent (Bea), Frank (Eleanor), Paul (Norma), and Yee (Jane); and sisters, Mary and Rose. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl; brother, Victor (Bette); and brother-in-law, Bob Buckner (Mandi); his children, Charlene and Chadwick; and his grandchildren, Danica, Lennox, and Mika. John loved his family, farming, eating, and living life to its fullest. He will be sadly missed by all. A private family reception will be held to honour his great legacy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved