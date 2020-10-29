It is with great sadness that the family of John (Chip) Patrick Lum announces his unexpected passing on October 9, 2020, at the age of 86. He passed peacefully in his sleep. John was born in Steveston, BC. He was predeceased by his brothers, Vincent (Bea), Frank (Eleanor), Paul (Norma), and Yee (Jane); and sisters, Mary and Rose. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl; brother, Victor (Bette); and brother-in-law, Bob Buckner (Mandi); his children, Charlene and Chadwick; and his grandchildren, Danica, Lennox, and Mika. John loved his family, farming, eating, and living life to its fullest. He will be sadly missed by all. A private family reception will be held to honour his great legacy.



