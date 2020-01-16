Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Burrows. View Sign Obituary

The family of John Russell Burrows ("Jack") sadly announces his peaceful passing on December 15, 2019, at age 92. Jack was born June 29,1927, in Vernon, BC, and moved to Steveston in 1942, where he made his home for much of his life.



Predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen; parents, Jack Sr. and Josephine; and sisters, Doreen and Loretta; he is lovingly survived by his sister, Fern. Jack will be remembered and sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, as well as Helen's family. A man of strong faith, he will also be missed by his family at Bakerview Gospel Church.



Jack was a 65-year member of Local 2404 of the Piledrivers, Divers, Bridge, Dock, and Wharf Builders Union. As a proud tradesman, he often recounted tales of working on iconic structures such as the Ironworkers Memorial, Granville Street and Alex Fraser Bridges, and the George Massey Tunnel. As an independent contractor, he also built a select number of custom homes in Richmond and Delta.



Jack loved to cross-country ski and ice skate, where he met Helen, who he always called "the love of his life."



Jack was quietly laid to rest with Helen at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Westminster House in Surrey for their kindness and loving care of Jack. We also thank Forest Lawn and Dignity Memorial for their compassion and kind assistance.

Published in The Richmond News from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2020

