Our John Robert Hopkins, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones due to complications from cancer. He is survived by his son John, daughter-in-law Dovelle, grandsons Liam and Aidan, and Max the wonder dog, in addition to a family of friends. John was born to parents Harold (Len) Hopkins and Margaret Gilker in Ottawa. John graduated from Burnaby South High School in 1958 and attended UBC. It was during these years that John met the love of his life, Helen, whom he married in 1963. John and Helen shared a special love and bond which continued after Helen’s passing in 2012.



From the beginning, John was focused on helping those in need; he dedicated his career to working for non-profit agencies. He was a member of the Canadian Association of Executives and in 2004 retired from Hostelling International. John’s career choice was all about giving and coaching others to achieve their potential. He was a difference maker to many in his career and in his personal life. Following retirement, John continued to give back by volunteering. In 2018, he was honoured for his contribution and service to his community by receiving the Richmond Nova Star volunteer award.



John lived by a personal standard of giving, caring, sharing, and with grace, receiving. John enjoyed fishing, skiing, cooking, writing, and travelling. John and his beloved Helen travelled to many countries. After Helen’s passing, and following his first battle with cancer in 2015, John completed his pledge to visit every continent in the world, including Antarctica in 2019. John spent precious time with his grandsons who knew him as Popa. They adored each other. Popa was frequently at the rink watching his grandsons play hockey and taking them to numerous extra-curricular activities. John also had many deep and lifelong friendships which filled his heart with love, joy, and gratitude. John was blessed to have lived a rich and full life; he will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation.



