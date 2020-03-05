TRIMBLE, John January 12, 1939 - January 26, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of John announce his passing after struggle with cancer and dementia. John is survived by his wife Gloria, son Graham (Amy), daughter Heather, grand daughters Jade and Kiana. Survived by sister Joy Smith (Freeman), brother-in-law John (Sandy) Sutherland, two nephews, two nieces and their families. John was born in North Vancouver and raised in West Vancouver, he was a track star, basketball, baseball and rugby player. Attended UBC and joined the Royal Bank in 1960. After several transfers to many lovely BC towns, he settled In Richmond (36 yrs) and moved to South Surrey in 2011. John was very active in the Richmond Curling Centre (life member), teaching new curlers and coaching several young curling teams, travelling to many events throughout the province. Celebration of his life will be held, May 31, at the Richmond Curling Centre, 1pm - 5pm. Donations can be made to BC Cancer or Alzheimer Society in his honour. His family will miss him so much. Love you John and Dad.
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020