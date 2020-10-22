1/1
Josefina CRISTOBEL
03/05/1925 - 10/10/2020
CRISTOBAL, Josefina March 5, 1925 ~ October 10, 2020 Our beloved mother, Josefina Arevalo Cristobal, passed away peacefully at Royal City Manor in New Westminster, British Columbia, with her first born and "favourite" daughter (Gloria) by her side. Her family is heartbroken beyond words but take comfort in Mom joining Dad, whom she dearly missed. Josefina is survived by her children: Gloria Cristobal-Anderson (Ron), Vicente Cristobal Jr. (Marianne), Teresita Newlyn (Norman - deceased), Eileen Pindral (Richard) and Lennie Cristobal; her grandchildren: Melissa, Daniel (Melissa), Nik (Steph), Laura (Steve), Kaz (Kieu) and Adam; great granddaughter Lennox, and daughter-in-law Helen Cristobal. She was predeceased by her husband, Vicente Cristobal, her parents, and four younger brothers. Prayers and viewing were held on Tuesday, October 20th at St Paul's Parish, 8251 St. Albans Road, Richmond. Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, October 21, at 11:00 am, also at St. Paul's, followed by internment at Ocean View at 1:00 pm. The funeral Mass was live streamed and if interested; please contact one of the family members for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society are appreciated. The family would like to thank Royal City Manor for their care of our mother since she entered into their care in February 2020.



Published in Richmond News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
