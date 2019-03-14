It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Yeaman on March 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Gateshead, England, and after immigrating to Canada in 1954, resided in Richmond for 60 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jimmy; and her sister, Mary Bullen (Binkie). She is survived by her elder sister, Clara Teasdale; brother-in-law, William Bullen; niece, Susan Bullen; and nephew, David Bullen (Tammy); as well as many family members in England and B.C.
She had a big heart and a wonderful sense of humour. We will miss you dearly and cherish the many memories you have left with us.
We would like to thank the fabulous staff at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre for taking such good care of Joyce over the past two years.
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019