Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce YEAMAN. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Yeaman on March 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Gateshead, England, and after immigrating to Canada in 1954, resided in Richmond for 60 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jimmy; and her sister, Mary Bullen (Binkie). She is survived by her elder sister, Clara Teasdale; brother-in-law, William Bullen; niece, Susan Bullen; and nephew, David Bullen (Tammy); as well as many family members in England and B.C.



She had a big heart and a wonderful sense of humour. We will miss you dearly and cherish the many memories you have left with us.



We would like to thank the fabulous staff at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre for taking such good care of Joyce over the past two years.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Yeaman on March 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Gateshead, England, and after immigrating to Canada in 1954, resided in Richmond for 60 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jimmy; and her sister, Mary Bullen (Binkie). She is survived by her elder sister, Clara Teasdale; brother-in-law, William Bullen; niece, Susan Bullen; and nephew, David Bullen (Tammy); as well as many family members in England and B.C.She had a big heart and a wonderful sense of humour. We will miss you dearly and cherish the many memories you have left with us.We would like to thank the fabulous staff at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre for taking such good care of Joyce over the past two years. Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Richmond News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close