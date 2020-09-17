PROCTOR, Judith Ann (Rekis)
Judith Ann Proctor (Rekis) passed away on September 7 at age 68, with family by her side at Richmond General. Judy was brought up in Richmond, the daughter of John and Hazel Rekis. She was very proud of her family's Ukrainian and fishing heritage and loved Richmond where she began working at WorkSafe BC from age 20 until retirement. Judy settled in her beloved Steveston, as she enjoyed being near the water since she was little. She will always be missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Donna (Art) Clancy, brother Jack (Sandi) Rekis, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Judy is predeceased by her mother, father, and sister Sharon McIntyre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Hospital Foundation. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca