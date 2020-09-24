It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister and friend Katharine. Katharine was born in Kimberley, BC to Al and Rae Diedrich. The family moved to Rossland when she was six. She loved sports and was the scorekeeper at all the RSS Senior Royals basketball games. She also loved fishing, her Chevelle, and her Camaro. Katharine was an avid traveller jetting off to Africa, Great Britain, and Mexico, as well as an Alaskan cruise. After graduating as an RN, Katharine's career took her to jobs in Trail, Prince Rupert, and the Lower Mainland. As a retired RN, it was natural for her to be helpful to those around her. She had a heart big enough to lend a helping hand or a sympathetic ear. She was always there to help her apartment neighbours when they were sick or, sadly, closing the last chapter of their lives. She was very open-minded and nonjudgmental. Katharine is survived by her siblings, Ted (Barb) Diedrich, Sharon (Neil) Thomas, and Linda (Bob) French; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. By Katharine's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Spread your angel wings, Katharine! You've earned them.



