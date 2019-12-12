Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen J. Green/Nee White. View Sign Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 3070 275A Street Aldergrove , BC V4W 3L4 (604)-857-5779 Obituary

Kathleen Jean Green (Nee White)



August 2, 1942 - October 29,2019







Kathleen (Kathy) quietly slipped away on October 29, surrounded by several members of her family.



Kathy was born in Belleville, Ontario, and began her education at St. Michael's Academy there. The family moved to Windsor, Ontario, where she completed high school, graduating from St. Mary's Academy.



In later life, Kathy successfully followed a life-long dream and graduated as a psychiatric nurse from Douglas College in New Westminster.



She loved to be together with family, enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and keenly followed their educational and employment pursuits. She enthusiastically watched curling, true crime shows, and hockey on TV.



Kathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hugh Green; sons, Christopher (Jessica), Keith (Debra), Tim (Tracy), Scott (Brea), and Stacey, as well as eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Eileen (George); and brother Paul, (Judy).



She was predeceased by her parents, Kathleen and John White, and brother, Roger.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Richmond Hospital for their excellent care of Kathy.



A celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date.

