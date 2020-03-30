Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Jean Kehoe. View Sign Obituary

After a life dedicated to her family, our amazing mother Kathleen Jean Kehoe passed away in Vancouver General Hospital. Kathleen (also known as Kay or Kate) was born in Vanleek Hill, Ontario. Her smile was engaging; her kindness and gentleness were evident to all she met. She is predeceased by her husband James Bernard Kehoe (1980); infant son David Michael Kehoe (1959); son Christopher Stephen Kehoe (2017); brother Bill Quinton. Survived by daughters Karen Kehoe and Maureen Kehoe; daughter-in-law Marie Janzen. No more pain and no more wheelchairs, our mom is now with her Lord and Saviour, and with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. Details of Celebration of Life service in Vancouver still to be determined. Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 29, 2020

