STANOYEV , Kathleen Norah (nee Henderson) September 22 1927 - October 29 2019. Kathleen (Kay) will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Pre deceased by eldest daughter Linda (Gary) and husband William (Bill). Survived by daughters Sandy (Rick) Candy (Paul); granddaughters Alisa (Greg) Courtney (Adam); great grandchildren Max, Emmett and Addisyn. Kay was a Registered nurse and later studied to become a Radiotherapy Technician as well. Devoting her life to caring for others as well as being a hard working wife and mother. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Lions Manor Bridgeport Richmond where she resided in her last few years who became her dear friends. At this time there will be no service however a Celebration of Life will take place sometime next year. Donations in her name can be made to The Richmond Hospital Auxiliary where she served for many years after her retirement .
Published in The Richmond News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019