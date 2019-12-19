JONES, Ken C. November 2, 1941 - December 16, 2019 With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Ken, survived by his wife Janet, sister Norma, daughters Debbie and Sandra, six grandchildren Mike, Stacey, Peter (Dayna), Ryan, Amanda, Travis, and one great grandchild (Sofia). Celebration of Life to be held at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm, with reception to follow. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019