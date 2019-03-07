Son, Brother, Teacher, Friend - It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Robert Mathieu announces his peaceful passing at the age of 57.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin R. Mathieu.
Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Grace, sister Kelly and brother-in-law Geoff and was preceded in death by his father Paul. He will be missed by his many his many aunts, uncles and cousins on both the Mathieu and Golden side and his many friends around the world. He will be fondly remembered by the students, teachers and staff at the Richmond School District No. 38 where he taught for close to 30 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2pm at the South Arm United Church, 11051 No 3 Road, Richmond, BC V7A 1X3.
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 7 to Apr. 5, 2019