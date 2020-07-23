OSAKA, Kikue (maiden name Narukami) Born on June 1, 1921 in Steveston, BC. Passed away on July 6, 2020 in Richmond, at the age of 99 years.
Predeceased by husband George Osaka, daughter Irene Hayashi (George), and siblings Tsutae, Yoshie, Sadae and Teruo. Loving mother of Hiroko Kawamoto (Tobo). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Darren (Michelle), Staci, Rod (Carlie) and Bobbi-Gayle, as well as great-grandchildren Josh, Sarah, Michiko and Sophia. She will be sadly missed by her brother, Don Narukami (Chiyo), as well as her many nieces and nephews. Kikue was always smiling and active. We hold warm memories of her daily walks through Steveston and her dedication to art-making: crocheting, knitting, playing the taishogoto, making origami and creating beautiful Japanese dolls. Due to the current pandemic, a small service was held with the immediate family only. Special thanks to Rev. Grant Ikuta, Dr. Ling and the staff of the Maple Residences and Pinegrove Place. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations can be made to the Steveston Buddhist Temple. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca