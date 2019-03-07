It is with profound sadness that the family of Kim Hall announces his passing after a long battle from a double lung transplant done fifteen months prior. Kim quietly passed with his wife by his side on Monday Feb 25th, aged 52. Kim will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Jackie, his two sons Charlie and Oliver, dogs CoCo and Lucy, and countless family and friends. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at VGH that kept Kim fighting for all the months and to the BC Lung Association. Kim was an extraordinary man that loved to golf, work outdoors, watch curling and football, and mostly spend time at home with his wife and sons. Kim you will be forever missed. Celebration of Life will be held on March 10th, 2019 at Family Home 1-6 Open House Style.
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 7 to Apr. 5, 2019