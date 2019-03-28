Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimiyo MURAO. View Sign

MURAO, Kimiyo Kimiyo Murao, born in Steveston, BC, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, at the age of 93, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by parents Yasutaro and Miwa, daughter Toshimi, sister Miwako and daughter in law Anne. She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her husband of 72 years, Toshio; children, Kay (Kelvin), Ray, Louise (Peter), Ken (Janet), Joyce (Randy) and Dick (Debbie); 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sisters Chiyoko, Yachiyo, Sazare and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held at Steveston Buddhist Temple, 4360 Garry St., Richmond, BC on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Flowers and koden gratefully declined, but if so desired, donations may be made in her memory to Steveston Buddhist Temple, Richmond Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff of RGH, particularly the Home Care Palliative Nurses for their compassion and guidance during this difficult time.





