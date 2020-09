Or Copy this URL to Share

KOEHLER, Luise Esther Formerly of California and Apple Green Apts, Richmond passed away peacefully on September 2nd. A graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 - 72nd Avenue, Surrey on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Masks required please.







