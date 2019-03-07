Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Landy LEE. View Sign

LEE, Landy June 11, 1961 - February 12, 2019 Landy passed away in the early morning hours of February 12 2019, at the age of 57. Beloved husband, adored and proud father, son, brother, son-in-law and brother-in-law. Happy-go-lucky computer go-to fixer upper, the man who loved to be behind the camera, singing and playing his guitar and a dear friend to everyone. He was the quiet and humble leader, and is forever loved. His celebration of life will be held at John M.S. Lecky UBC Boathouse, 7277 River Rd, Richmond, on March 8 2019, from 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, family and friends can contribute to the BCIT scholarship fund in his memory. Donation Designation is "Student Awards" and in the Comment Box please write "Landy Hugh Lee Memorial Fund".Donations can be made at 604-376-7975





Landy passed away in the early morning hours of February 12 2019, at the age of 57. Beloved husband, adored and proud father, son, brother, son-in-law and brother-in-law. Happy-go-lucky computer go-to fixer upper, the man who loved to be behind the camera, singing and playing his guitar and a dear friend to everyone. He was the quiet and humble leader, and is forever loved. His celebration of life will be held at John M.S. Lecky UBC Boathouse, 7277 River Rd, Richmond, on March 8 2019, from 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, family and friends can contribute to the BCIT scholarship fund in his memory. Donation Designation is "Student Awards" and in the Comment Box please write "Landy Hugh Lee Memorial Fund".Donations can be made at www.bcit.ca/foundation/giving/donate.

