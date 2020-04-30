Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie D. Wilton. View Sign Obituary

Leslie Diane Wilton (Cochran), 74, of Richmond, BC, passed away peacefully at home in her own bed on the morning of April 15, 2020. Leslie was born in Calgary, Alberta, the first daughter of William and Frances Cochran of Sardis, BC.



Survived by her two children, James Wilton and Elizabeth Koestlmaier (Bernie), and three grandsons, Gavin, Sebastian, and Layne.



Leslie graduated from UBC with a degree in microbiology and spent her entire career at the BCCDC, both where she made lifelong friends. She was a long standing member of the University Women's Club and VanDusen Gardens. She loved horses and going to the theatre.



Leslie was an avid reader, a loyal friend, and a wonderful Mom and Nana. She will forever be remembered for her strength, quick wit, baking, and green thumb.



At Leslie's request there will be no service.



Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. Dr. Seuss



We love you Mom.

