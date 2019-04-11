Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Zeelenberg. View Sign

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lewis Zeelenberg, respected son, brother, father, husband, uncle, Opa, and friend on March 6th, 2019, in Delta, B.C.



Predeceased by his father, Arie, and mother, Jacoba, of s'Gravenzande, Netherlands. Lew will be greatly missed by his wife of more than 56 years, Julie, sons Duane (Trish) and Jason (Sylvia), grandchildren Marcus and Zoe, sister Ria and brother Adriaan.



Born and raised in Delft, Netherlands, Lew immigrated by ship to Canada in 1955 making his mark in the Lower Mainland farming community and eventually a long career in various trucking endeavours.



While supporting and raising a family Lew found time to participate for several years as a director of the growing Richmond Savings Credit Union, volunteer with local lacrosse teams as well as with the Steveston Judo Club.



Lew took pleasure in the simple things in life including a cup of coffee, gardening (he loved growing succulents), listening to music, having a good laugh and, to the very end, playing a solid game of Cribbage.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

