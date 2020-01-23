Lilian was an independent, intelligent, witty woman who was a great listener, an outstanding storyteller and an even better card player. She was a snappy dresser and loved to shop! She would not hesitate to voice her opinion or hold her ground if anyone disagreed. Kind, caring, and considerate, she would always ask if she could help out where she could. Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, companion, she was all those and more! You will be missed!
Published in The Richmond News from Jan. 23 to Feb. 21, 2020