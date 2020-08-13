1/1
Lois M. Blanchard Noble
February 16, 1940 - July 12, 2020
Lois Blanchard Noble passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2020, at the Vancouver General Hospital.

Lois was born on February 16, 1940, in Toronto, Ontario, the third of five children. She married in September 1963 and dedicated the early years of her married life to homemaking and raising her three children. In 1980, she moved with her family to North Vancouver, BC, and began a rewarding career as an administrator at UBC Hospital, where she worked until her retirement in 1997.

Lois will be missed by many friends, including those at Gilmore Gardens in Richmond, BC, where she lived since 2016. She was active in several residents' groups and was known for her sense of humour, her love of music and dancing, and for her dedication to her dog Winston.

Lois will be lovingly remembered by her children, Maureen Kelly, Alex Blanchard, and Michelle Blanchard; her grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Laura, and Fraser; her siblings, Pauline Young (Geoff), Joan McMahon, Fran Newman, and Tom Eward (Carol); and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. Donations gratefully acknowledged to World Vision Canada.

Published in Richmond News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raincoast Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd.
116-618 East Kent Avenue South
Vancouver, BC V5X 0B1
604-326-1454
