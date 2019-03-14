It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Lynda Mary Thompson, after a 13-month fight with GBM brain cancer. Predeceased by her husband, Terry, in 1998, she leaves behind her children, Shaun, Robert (Meaghan), Geoff, Nicola (Thor), and Laurin (Courtney); and grandchildren, Sullivan, Sadie, Sybil, Dejah, and Dyana.
Special thanks to the staff at the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice for their attentive care in her final weeks, as well as the staff at the BC Cancer Agency for their support to her and the family during her journey with cancer.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (4451 Williams Road, Richmond, BC) at 11 am on March 15th.
Lynda will be remembered by many for her kindness, generosity, and always opening her home to friends and family alike. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Covenant House in support of their efforts to provide a safe place for youth at risk.
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019