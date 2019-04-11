Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Mae ROSSI. View Sign

ROSSI, Lynda Mae February 10, 1963 - March 18, 2019 Our dearest Lynda. We shared a special love and friendship that we will always cherish. You were filled with a kindness and loving warmth that made us all feel special. You were truly one of a kind. You are why we are who we are and we will forever be thankful for having had you in our lives. Your memory will always live on shining brightly continuing to guide us through all our days ahead. Your loving family David (husband), sons Colby, Brandon and Hayden, parents Samuel and Evelyn, sister Vicki (Rick), nieces Jordan (Will) and Alexis, and dear friends. A Celebration of Lynda's Life was held on March 30, 2019. To Love and to be Loved You can shed tears that I am gone Or you can smile because I have lived You can close your eyes and pray that I will come back Or you can open your eyes and see all that I have left you Your heart can be empty because you can't see me Or you can be full of the love that we shared You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of the yesterday we had You can remember me and only that I am gone Or you can cherish my memory and let it live on You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back Or you can do what I would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on With all my love Lynda Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







Our dearest Lynda. We shared a special love and friendship that we will always cherish. You were filled with a kindness and loving warmth that made us all feel special. You were truly one of a kind. You are why we are who we are and we will forever be thankful for having had you in our lives. Your memory will always live on shining brightly continuing to guide us through all our days ahead. Your loving family David (husband), sons Colby, Brandon and Hayden, parents Samuel and Evelyn, sister Vicki (Rick), nieces Jordan (Will) and Alexis, and dear friends. A Celebration of Lynda's Life was held on March 30, 2019.With all my love Lynda Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca Funeral Home Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond

8420 CAMBIE ROAD

Richmond , BC V6X 1K1

(604) 273-3748 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Richmond News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close