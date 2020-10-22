VAARTNOU, Manivalde (Many) May 4, 1947 - October 8, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Manivalde (Many) Vaartnou in Richmond, BC, after a brief stay in the hospital. Many will be greatly missed by his wife Val, daughter Christie, brothers Peter (Cindy) and Erik (Linda), and nephew Nicholas (Krista) and niece Tiiu. He is predeceased by his parents Herman and Hella. Born in Uppsala, Sweden, Many immigrated with his parents to Canada in 1949. He grew up in Kerrisdale and attended Point Grey and Magee High Schools. He went to UBC and earned a PhD in Agriculture, which lead to his Professional Agrologist (P.Ag.) designation. Many was self-employed. He initially worked with his father developing an environmental impact statement for the Mackenzie Valley pipeline inquiry. He went on to develop a native grass and seed program to assist in the revegetation of disturbed areas in Western Canada, and consulted and completed environmental studies and reports for the hydro, forestry and oil and gas industries. He was known for his dark green Camaro which traversed many a BC logging road. Many was a good, honest and caring person as a son, sibling, friend, husband and father. He had a dry, witty sense of humor, strong values, and cultivated life-long friendships from his early school years, UBC and his fraternity (Beta Theta Pi), his career, and his volunteer activities. He was proud of his Estonian heritage, but also a proud Canadian. Many loved playing and watching sports. He was an excellent soccer player and went on to coach many boys' and girls' soccer teams in Richmond and Vancouver for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed the simple things in life and was often found birding, with binoculars and a camera around his neck, wearing a much loved hoodie. His albums of bird pictures were often produced at family gatherings, and included photos of his cats, which he loved as much as the birds. In recent years, he could be found in the garden caring for his rhododendrons and other plants. Many was an avid reader, amazing sport statistician and loved talking sports, especially golf, with his brothers and friends. He will be dearly missed, but the wonderful memories will live on. No service at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca