We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Maniam (Manny) Madewan. A true extrovert, Manny was a kind, generous, and courageous soul who possessed boundless energy for connecting with and helping the many people in his life.



Born in Malaysia, he moved to Canada at the age of 29 and lived in Montreal, Toronto, and Kingston before settling in Richmond in 2002. Prior to his retirement in 2013, he worked as a librarian, most recently at UBC. He loved sports (in particular soccer and badminton) and hanging out with friends at the pub and coffee shop. He was also passionate about travelling and made many trips home to Malaysia.



Manny will be remembered with love by his wife, Thora; sons, Matt and Jamie; sisters, Devi and Aachi; and numerous other family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted for a fund to support Manny's Malaysian family:



There will be a service on Friday, August 9, at 3:00 pm at Unitarian Church of Vancouver, 949 49th Avenue West, Vancouver.

