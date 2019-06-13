ROSARIO, Manuel Junior It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Manuel Rosario Junior on his birthday of June 1, 2019 at Richmond Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife Jovita B. Rosario, his two sons Richard (Carmencita) and Anthony, and his grand-daughter Rielyne Mahdi Rosario. His strength and conviction will eternally be cherished. A devoted associate with Manitoba Hydro for 28 years before retiring early. The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to extended family and friends for support. His remains will return back to the Philippines to Rest in Peace. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from June 13 to June 14, 2019