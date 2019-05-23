Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Shirley RYAN. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

RYAN, Margaret Shirley May 27, 1936 - April 23, 2019 It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my mother. Mom is survived by Daughter Patricia, Son in law Paul, Son Kelly, Daughter in law Susan, Brother Garry and Sister in law Carole as well as two nephews and two grandchildren. In addition, a community of endless long term friends. Mom was born in Vancouver, however, resided in Richmond for 60 years. She was very active within Cambie Community Centre and well liked within her apartment complex. She liked to be out and about, however, never missed recording an episode of Dr. Phil. Mom was a hard worker within the restaurant business for over 40 years. Her charity work was also a passion; knitting endless socks, slippers, gloves and baby bibs for donation. As per her request cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is scheduled on Monday, May 27, 12-3 pm at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond. This is a special day as it would have been Mom's 83rd birthday. A special thanks to Mom's true friend, Linda and my husband Paul for their support and assistance for the preparations after passing. Also thank you to the staff on 6th floor ward at Richmond General Hospital for their kindness and daily updates. All who knew Mom are invited to attend. Mom will truly be missed by all. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







