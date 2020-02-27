MORT, Margery Born on March 8, 1934. Passed away in Victoria on February 19, 2020 following a short illness. Raised on Steveston Highway. Daughter of Ted and Eva, sister to Beverly (deceased) and Audrey. Longtime employee of Richmond School District, especially Hugh McRoberts Secondary School. She will be missed by her large extended family (7 nieces and nephews, 16 grand nieces and nephews and a great grand-niece and nephew), her many friends and her devoted 4-legged companion, Libby. No service by request. Donations to an animal charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in The Richmond News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020