STARK, Maria Teresa (nee Prata) b. 21 October 1927 d.13 July 2019 The Lord will keep you from all harm - he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore. - Psalm 121: 7-8 Marie passed away July 13, quickly and peacefully, age 91, at Columbus Residence in Vancouver, where she had been in care for more than six years. She is survived by sisters Illeana Oostergo and Therese Prata, children Kathleen Black, Denise Stark, Maria Stark (Sharon) and Robert Stark (Michele), grandchildren Jennifer, Carla (Dave), Amy, Amanda, Kimberley, Matthew, Evan and Graeme, great grandchildren Sara (Alex), Noah (Cassandra), Kassandra, Derek and Emily, and great great grandchildren Isabella, Cristiano and Skylar. Marie and her husband Harold ('Red') Stark (predeceased April 5, 2007), met in 1953 in Hong Kong, when both were young Canadian Pacific Airlines employees: Marie was a secretary in the Hong Kong office; Harold was an engineer based in Vancouver. They were married in Hong Kong on November 3, 1953, migrated back to Vancouver the following spring, and ultimately settled down to grow their family in a small, soon-to-be-raised bungalow in Richmond, BC, a short commute from Red's workplace at Vancouver International Airport. For her entire life, Marie was a devout and faithful member of the Roman Catholic Church who, in her devotion, felt closest to the Blessed Mother Mary and to Saint Anthony. To mark her passing, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, July 31, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Parish, 8251 St. Alban's Road, Richmond, BC. A reception will follow at 11:30 am that same day, at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, also in Richmond. At this time we, her family, wish to express our gratitude for and sincere thanks to all the staff at Columbus Residence who were responsible for Marie's physical and spiritual care. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we are asking friends and family to consider making a donation to Columbus Residence. For details, see their website,







