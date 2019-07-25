Marian passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, at the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice in Richmond. She was predeceased by her husband, Allan, and will be much missed by her children, Barbara (Joe), Susan (Murray), and Douglas (Monica), seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Many thanks to the nurses from Westside Nursing who helped her enjoy the last months of her life in her own home and to the caring staff at Hospice.



Marian will be laid to rest in the Murphy family plot in Kenora Ontario on August 23 at 11:00 am.

