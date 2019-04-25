Mary Joy (Baird) REID (05/12/1927 - 04/15/2019)
Obituary

REID, Mary Joy (nee Baird) May 12, 1927 - April 15, 2019 Joy passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John, her children Barbara (Phil), Bonnie (Jim) and Debra. She was a devoted grandmother to Kelsey (Rod), Marty (Annie), Lena and Christy (Kyle). Great Grandmother to Tyler, Alexa, Kadence, Aidren, Hailey and Liam. She was predeceased by grandchildren Ryan and Lisa. She had a quick wit, enjoyed listening to and singing old tunes, and always had a joke to tell. No service by request. Donation to Union Gospel Mission would be appreciated. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
