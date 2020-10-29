DARK, Mary-Lynne
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Mary-Lynne Dark announces her passing on 20th October, 2020. Mary-Lynne was born 04 November, 1945 in Port Arthur, Ontario. After finishing High School, Mary-Lynne lived in Toronto before joining Canadian Pacific Airlines in Vancouver to train as a flight attendant in January, 1966. She had a 42 year career with CPAir/Air Canada. While pampering passengers, she formed life-long bonds with many, many colleagues. Mary-Lynne loved her friends and cherished them dearly. Mary-Lynne was predeceased by her parents, Annabelle and Louis Dark. She will be missed immensely by her sister Lois-Ann [Duchie] and brother-in-law Bernie Bouchey. She will always be lovingly remembered by her nephews and nieces Jay [Sylvia], Lee [Janice] and Mark [Julie]. Her grand-nieces Samara, Ella, Taylor, Morgan, Riley and her grand-nephew Brayden. Also her many beloved cousins and friends, far and near. Mary-Lynne ... AKA Eedie, Aunts, Marsie, Emzee, Poopsie, ML, Marsie Dotes, Guido, Emmy ... "A PERSON WITH MANY NAMES IS WELL LOVED". Your bright smile and joyful laughter, will always be remembered along with your pure heart and never-ending compassion. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice House for their loving care and constant tenderness they gave to Mary-Lynne. Those wishing to make a donation in Mary-Lynne's memory, are asked to consider BC Children's Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of Life for Mary-Lynne, will be held at a future time. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca