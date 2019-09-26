Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Terence McGEACHAN. View Sign Obituary

McGEACHAN, Matthew Terence July 4, 1973 - August 22, 2019 We are sad to announce that Matthew passed away unexpectedly at Vancouver General Hospital, while waiting for surgery. Survived by his loving parents Terry and Marja, his Oma Meys, his older brother Patrick (Angela), his nephews Brendan and Reilly and his niece Shayla, his Aunt Mary Ellen (Dave), his Uncles Tommy (Susan) and Ron (Donna) and seven cousins. He was predeceased by his Opa Meys and his Nana McGeachan. Matthew was born and raised in Richmond where he played soccer, lacrosse and loved to skateboard. He was active in the skateboard community until his passing and had dear friends there. Many of his friends have shared stories and photos with us... Matthew was a kind, generous person who always put others before himself. He was able to donate organs to the B.C. Transplant Society, to save others. His family and friends are devastated to lose him, and will always miss him. There will be no funeral, and we ask that donations be made to the charity of your choice.





