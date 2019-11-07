Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Joseph WILS. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

Maurice Joseph Wils was born April 26th, 1934 in Muizen, Belgium. He was the 7th child of nine born to Julia Bertha Breugelmans and Joannes Franciscus Wils along with his siblings; Gusta, Godlive, Simone, Lilly, Leon, Marcel, Rene and Jos. When he was 16 he worked in Belgium as a auto body technician for General Motors. It was the beginning of a lifelong career for him. In 1969 he immigrated to Canada and settled in Vancouver, B.C. to work at Vancouver Ocean Terminals and later in Richmond at Fraser Wharves, in the 80's continuing on to open a family operated autobody business called Belfin Auto Body on Bridgeport Rd. in Richmond. His career ended before retirement at Budget Rent a Car as an automotive painter. Maurice is survived by his wife, Mary Wils and children; Richard, Edward, William, Robin, Yvonne, Jack, Roger and Marina, grandchildren; Willie, Rianne, Michaela, Epelli, Denny, Robin, Shennai, Faith, Gabriel, Katelin and Cooper, great grandchildren, sibling in Belgium; Godlive Wils, The Wils family children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren also residing in Belgium. Maurice had a great sense of humour. He joked and laughed about many things and knew how to enjoy life with all it had to offer. He loved to travel the world. When he was a young man had developed a love for aviation and became a member of a skydiving team. He had a love for birds for admiration and European cuisine so he built and kept an aviary in the back yard where he and the family lived on Fairfax Road in Richmond, in the late 70's. He was a chef at heart and his traditional specialty was making Belgian waffles and crepes for the family. He had a saying when he was frustrated. In it's phonetic pronounciation was "Ot Faduma Toki" in his country's language of Flemish. He learned English when he landed in Canada. The family wishes to give great gratitude and acknowledgement for supporting, caring and loving Mary and Maurice especially in the final years of Maurice's life to, Pastor George, Henry and Carmalita, Dr. Wong - Maurice's GP Doctor since the 70's, the homecare nurse's, the staff at Richmond General Hospital, the Cancer Agency in Vancouver and all friends and family far and wide all over the world. His spirit never failed him in life due to adversity as one could expect, nor did it in his long lived illness of cancer. He was always loving, respectful and comedic right to his last day of suffering. His heart was full of love for his family and friends and it was his heart that finally failed him. He was adored as a father, husband and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Let's remember Maurice and celebrate his life. Isaiah 49:13 Shout for joy, O heavens; rejoice, O earth; break into joyful song, O mountains! For the LORD has comforted His people, and He will have compassion on His afflicted ones. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Richmond Hospital Foundation. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca Published in The Richmond News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019

