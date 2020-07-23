1/1
Michael Thomas HEATH
1984 - 2020
HEATH, Michael Thomas March 22, 1984 - July 10, 2020 It is with extreme sadness that we are informing others of the sudden loss of Mike Heath. A devoted Son, Brother, and Uncle, Mike was dearly loved by his family and many friends. He is greatly missed by his Parents Joyce and Tom, Sister Julia (Jordan), and Brothers Doug (Sofia) and Trevor (Sarah). Mike was an accomplished hockey player and lifelong Canucks fan. He loved music and playing his guitar as well as playing golf and going fishing with friends and family. Mike was a bright spark who was always smiling. He was a good listener and had a unique ability to connect with almost anyone, putting people at ease with his friendly demeanor and jokes. He had an effortless way of making everyone around him feel special. He was warm and caring and went out of his way to help people. Mike's fun-loving nature was a huge hit with his six nieces and nephews (Edward, Lachlan, Kira, Willa, Serena, and William). He loved being an Uncle and always had all the time in the world to spend with them. Mike's charismatic presence and all the ways he enriched our lives, will be so missed and we will always hold him in our hearts. In lieu of flowers and to honour Mike's life, please donate to the St. Paul's Foundation, BC Inherited Arrhythmia Clinic or the Canucks for Kids Fund. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Funeral Home - RICHMOND
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC V6X 1K1
(604) 273-3748
