SLOBODIAN, Michelle February 25, 1972 - March 31, 2019 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Michelle, at the age of 47. Michelle is survived by her loving family, mother, Gwen Whitworth; sisters, Natalie Roosdahl (Barry) and Carmen Slobodian; niece, Tiana Roosdahl and nephew, Ryley Roosdahl; as well as many extended relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Peter Slobodian and step father, Brian Whitworth. A service and internment was held for Michelle in Alberta on April 18, 2019.
Published in The Richmond News from May 16 to May 17, 2019