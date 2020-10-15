TASAKA, Michiko (Betty)
Born on April 16, 1933. Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, in Richmond, BC. She is predeceased by sister, Nora, and brothers, Hiromi, Masashi and Mitsuo, and lovingly survived by her elder sister Haruye Hori, and her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Betty worked for the Pacific Salmon Commission, as a salmon scale analyst, and was an accomplished member of Sogetsu Vancouver, for the past 54 years. A private service will be held on Friday, October 16. Flowers are graciously declined. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca