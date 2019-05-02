MORISHITA, Michiyo August 11, 1929 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michiyo. She was predeceased by her husband Masaharu and her parents Matakichi and Tokuye Uyeyama. She was survived by her loving family, daughters Joy, Gaye (David), sons Brian (Elaine), Herby (Sheri) grand children Brandon (Adrienne), Derek (Tracy), Alicia and Justin, great grandchildren Logan and Nolan and sister Kiyoko Tanaka. Memorial service will be held May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Steveston Buddhist temple, 4360 Garry Street, Richmond B.C. Flowers and koden gratefully declined, but if so desired donations may be made in her memory to the Steveston Buddhist Temple or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Richmond News from May 2 to May 3, 2019