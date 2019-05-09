Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Laverne (aka "Chappie") HOGAN. View Sign Obituary

HOGAN, Morris Laverne (aka "CHAPPIE") Passed away at the Richmond Lions Manor Bridgeport, in Richmond, British Columbia on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Chappie was born in Thunder Bay on July 3, 1928. He later moved to Winnipeg and worked at CNR, retiring as a Yardmaster. In 2003, after the death of his wife of 40 years, Chappie moved to Richmond, BC to live with his daughter Kelly and her husband Bernie. In 2006, he moved to the island and lived with his son, Ron and his wife Sandra in Duncan, BC where he made some new friends and volunteered at the Senior Centre. In 2016 he relocated to Richmond and stayed with his daughter Kelly for a brief period before moving into Richmond Lions Manor. He will be lovingly remembered by his two brothers and sister along with sister-in-laws and brother-in-law and his 9 children, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his backlane scrub-hockey skills with his children and any neighbourhood child that wanted to play, dodgeball with Donna and the kids in the summer, the summers at Lees Cabins at Clear Lake, chasing mom and the children with a garden hose (inside the house), starting each day with a song and his colourful use of the English language, his love for the ponies and betting at the track as well as countless hours playing chess with friends and family throughout the years, his philosophical and political debates and the annual Christmas parties of song and merriment were a much anticipated event by many. Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest with Donna in the Marshall Plot at the Stenabaugh Cemetery in Ontario.





Passed away at the Richmond Lions Manor Bridgeport, in Richmond, British Columbia on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Chappie was born in Thunder Bay on July 3, 1928. He later moved to Winnipeg and worked at CNR, retiring as a Yardmaster. In 2003, after the death of his wife of 40 years, Chappie moved to Richmond, BC to live with his daughter Kelly and her husband Bernie. In 2006, he moved to the island and lived with his son, Ron and his wife Sandra in Duncan, BC where he made some new friends and volunteered at the Senior Centre. In 2016 he relocated to Richmond and stayed with his daughter Kelly for a brief period before moving into Richmond Lions Manor. He will be lovingly remembered by his two brothers and sister along with sister-in-laws and brother-in-law and his 9 children, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his backlane scrub-hockey skills with his children and any neighbourhood child that wanted to play, dodgeball with Donna and the kids in the summer, the summers at Lees Cabins at Clear Lake, chasing mom and the children with a garden hose (inside the house), starting each day with a song and his colourful use of the English language, his love for the ponies and betting at the track as well as countless hours playing chess with friends and family throughout the years, his philosophical and political debates and the annual Christmas parties of song and merriment were a much anticipated event by many. Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest with Donna in the Marshall Plot at the Stenabaugh Cemetery in Ontario. Published in The Richmond News from May 9 to May 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close