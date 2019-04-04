Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray David Stewart. View Sign

It is with great sadness the we announce the passing of Murray Stewart. Murray lived his youth in Neepawa Manitoba. He is survived by his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and great grandchildren. Murray was known for having wonderful Christmas parties. He also had a special love for coffee, carpentry and anything involving sports, especially, hockey, golf and baseball. Murray will be very missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honour.

