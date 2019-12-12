Naomi Lynn ATCHISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Lynn ATCHISON.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC
V6X 1K1
(604)-273-3748
Obituary

ATCHISON, Naomi Lynn Naomi Lynn Atchison, 58, passed away on November 22, 2019 peacefully with her loving husband by her side. She endeavoured an 11 month courageous battle against stage 4 lung and bone cancer. She is survived by her husband Dean; children Sabrina, Nick, Holly and Kaitlin; grandson Chance; parents Bernice and Murray McQuiston, and brother Sean. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00PM at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to BC Cancer Foundation in Naomi Atchison's name, or cash donations will be accepted at the service in a donation box. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
logo
Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.