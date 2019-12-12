ATCHISON, Naomi Lynn Naomi Lynn Atchison, 58, passed away on November 22, 2019 peacefully with her loving husband by her side. She endeavoured an 11 month courageous battle against stage 4 lung and bone cancer. She is survived by her husband Dean; children Sabrina, Nick, Holly and Kaitlin; grandson Chance; parents Bernice and Murray McQuiston, and brother Sean. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00PM at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to BC Cancer Foundation in Naomi Atchison's name, or cash donations will be accepted at the service in a donation box. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019