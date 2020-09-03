1/1
nee VanSanten Linda J. Gaskin
February 03, 1946 - August 20, 2020
With sadness, we announce the death of Linda Gaskin from lung cancer. Linda was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) Gaskin. She is survived by her partner of many years, Wally Tutschek; her daughter, Jo-Ann (Sid) Kwantes; and granddaughters, Katreen (Dilon) McNary and Melissa Kwantes. She is also survived by her sister, Cheryl Nyeholt. Linda moved to Richmond in 1948 from Manitoba. Linda's life was spent in Richmond owning or running one business after another. Upon retirement, craft fairs became her new passion; it gave her a place to sell her crafts and kept her busy always. Linda's true life passion was knitting and crocheting - well all crafting.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the BC Cancer Society or SPCA of BC.

Published in Richmond News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
