NEL (Tjaarda) SEEGERS
01/20/1923 - 11/20/20
SEEGERS, Nel (nee Tjaarda) January 20, 1923 - November 20, 2020 Nel slipped away suddenly but peacefully at Royal City Manor with her daughter, Peggy, at her side. She is predeceased by her husband Jan (2009) and son Rudy (2015). She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Peggy and Marianne, grandchildren, Carla (Edward), Brenda, Amanda, Marika (Adrian), Anthony, great grandson Jan, and much loved "extended family" Mary and Jim, Steve, Lelia, Sandi, as well as numerous nieces and nephews both in Holland and in Canada. Nel was born in Middleburg, Holland, and immigrated to Canada in 1951, with her husband and infant daughter (Peggy). Nel was a proud member of Girl Guides of Canada for well over 50 years. She had the Guiding office in her house for many years, helping young women earn their badges and steps through the years. Back in the day, Nel travelled to many places with the Girl Guides of Canada and the US, as well with her grandchildren. Nel and Jan spent many years travelling around BC and the USA, with the Richmond Golden Rod n' Reels. They enjoyed the beautiful lakes of the great outdoors, fishing and camping along with other family members. The family thanks the staff at Royal City Manor, for their care and attention. In lieu for flowers, donations to the Girl Guides of Canada or to the Canada Cancer Society would be appreciated. A Celebration of Nel's life will be held at later date.



Published in Richmond News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

