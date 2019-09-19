YELIZAROV, Nikolay On Sunday, September 15th, 2019, Nikolay Yelizarov, loving husband, father of three, and grandfather of four, passed away at age 63 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Nikolay was born on May 20th, 1956 in Kharabali, Russia to Ivan and Nina Yelizarov. He received his Medical Degree from Astrakhan State Medical University in 1980 and practiced medicine in Russia for 12 years. On February 2nd, 1980, he married Tatyana (nee Chechikova), with whom he raised two daughters, Elena and Catherine, and son Alex. Nikolay immigrated to Canada and settled in Richmond with his wife and three children in December 1993. In 1996, Nikolay opened the Richmond Muscle & Tendon Clinic where he developed a unique and highly effective acupuncture treatment known as EIMS, which he documented in his book "Treatment for Muscle Strain Injuries." He worked tirelessly as a dedicated medical professional until the final months of his life, devoting his time to treating his patients and building a great life for his family. Through his work and passion for helping others, he became a respected member in Vancouver's local and Russian communities, with the latter often tuning into his popular weekly appearances on Radio Vera, Vancouver's Russian radio program. Nikolay was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, sense of humour, and love for the outdoors, where he found joy in hunting, camping, swimming, and fishing. Nikolay was adored by his family and friends, and was always the first to lend his ear and give thoughtful and meaningful advice to anyone who asked. Nikolay was preceded in death by his father Ivan. He is survived by his mother Nina, wife Tatyana, his three children Elena, Alex, and Catherine, grandchildren Evan, Emma, Valentina, and Nikolas, his sister Lubov, nephew Alexei, and countless cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at the Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Sobor on 75 E 43rd Ave, in Vancouver at 10:30 am followed by his burial at 2:30pm at Heritage Gardens Cemetery at 19082 16th Ave, South Surrey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268
Published in The Richmond News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019