MORRISON, Nina Faye (nee Youngman) 1929 - 2020 Nina Faye Morrison passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Prince Rupert, BC, one of 9 children to parents Catherine and Charles Youngman. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband and true love, Scott Morrison, as well as her siblings, Brother Robert Roy (Betty), Brother Leonard Youngman (Mary), Sister Madeline Youngman, Sister Lorraine Crawford (Youngman) (Bill) and Sister Annette Youngman. She is survived by her Sister Margaret Dobinson (Youngman) (James), Brother Sidney Youngman (May), Brother Gordon Youngman and her 19 nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Nina leaves a larger than life legacy behind her, particularly among the Canadian Pacific Airline community. She was an avid champion of women's rights during the 60s and 70s and instrumental in helping to change policy for equal rights. She was a passionate dog lover and supported the SPCA. She never stopped contributing to her community. After Scott's passing, she dedicated 27 years volunteering at the BC Cancer Clinic. She was a strong supporter of the Vancouver symphony and ballet. Her other interests include politics, tennis and travel. She retired from the airlines in 1994 after 40 years of dedicated service. After her retirement, she stayed connected to the airline industry by volunteering as a "Green Coat", assisting travelers passing through YVR. She had a wonderful sense of humour and a strong conviction; and her friends always looked forward to lively and interesting discussions with her. More importantly she was so very loyal and caring. To her family, she was loving and generous, providing unwavering support through the difficult times. She will be sorely missed, by her family, friends, and community. Her celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, to honour our beloved Nina, donations can be made to either the SPCA or the BC Cancer Agency, Vancouver Centre Lymphoma Patient Support. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







